Jeremy Pena -- with a slugging percentage of .270 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, on September 26 at 10:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

  • Pena is hitting .264 with 31 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks.
  • Pena has recorded a hit in 95 of 144 games this season (66.0%), including 42 multi-hit games (29.2%).
  • He has hit a home run in 6.9% of his games this year, and 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Pena has picked up an RBI in 25.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 43.1% of his games this year (62 of 144), with two or more runs 16 times (11.1%).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
77 GP 67
.249 AVG .280
.321 OBP .328
.372 SLG .396
24 XBH 20
5 HR 5
26 RBI 25
51/25 K/BB 76/16
10 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners' 3.78 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (179 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Kirby (11-10 with a 3.58 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 178 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 30th of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.58), third in WHIP (1.058), and 30th in K/9 (8.1) among pitchers who qualify.
