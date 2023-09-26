Jeremy Pena -- with a slugging percentage of .270 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, on September 26 at 10:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is hitting .264 with 31 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks.

Pena has recorded a hit in 95 of 144 games this season (66.0%), including 42 multi-hit games (29.2%).

He has hit a home run in 6.9% of his games this year, and 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Pena has picked up an RBI in 25.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 43.1% of his games this year (62 of 144), with two or more runs 16 times (11.1%).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 77 GP 67 .249 AVG .280 .321 OBP .328 .372 SLG .396 24 XBH 20 5 HR 5 26 RBI 25 51/25 K/BB 76/16 10 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings