Tuesday's contest at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (84-72) taking on the Houston Astros (86-71) at 10:05 PM ET (on September 26). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Mariners, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable starters are George Kirby (11-10) for the Mariners and Cristian Javier (9-4) for the Astros.

Astros vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS
  Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mariners

  • Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

  • The Astros have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and won both matchups.
  • In its last 10 games with an over/under, Houston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
  • The Astros have put together a 1-1-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in two of those games).
  • The Astros have been underdogs in 36 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (63.9%) in those contests.
  • This season, Houston has been victorious 13 times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.
  • Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.1 runs per game (806 total).
  • The Astros have the ninth-best ERA (3.99) in the majors this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 20 Orioles W 2-1 Cristian Javier vs Kyle Bradish
September 22 Royals L 7-5 Framber Valdez vs Cole Ragans
September 23 Royals L 3-2 J.P. France vs Jordan Lyles
September 24 Royals L 6-5 Hunter Brown vs Steven Cruz
September 25 @ Mariners W 5-1 Justin Verlander vs Luis Castillo
September 26 @ Mariners - Cristian Javier vs George Kirby
September 27 @ Mariners - Framber Valdez vs Bryce Miller
September 29 @ Diamondbacks - J.P. France vs Zac Gallen
September 30 @ Diamondbacks - Hunter Brown vs Merrill Kelly
October 1 @ Diamondbacks - Justin Verlander vs Zach Davies

