Rangers vs. Angels Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 25
The Texas Rangers (87-68) take a five-game win streak into a road contest versus the Los Angeles Angels (70-86) at 9:38 PM ET on Monday.
The Rangers will give the nod to Jon Gray (8-8) versus the Angels and Patrick Sandoval (7-13).
Rangers vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, September 25, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (8-8, 4.04 ERA) vs Sandoval - LAA (7-13, 4.64 ERA)
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray
- The Rangers' Gray (8-8) will make his 29th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed four hits in 2 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox.
- The 31-year-old has pitched in 28 games this season with an ERA of 4.04, a 2.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.295.
- He has 11 quality starts in 28 chances this season.
- Gray has started 28 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 21 times. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance.
- In 28 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
Jon Gray vs. Angels
- The Angels have scored 714 runs this season, which ranks 16th in MLB. They have 1300 hits, 17th in baseball, with 224 home runs (third in the league).
- The right-hander has allowed the Angels to go 6-for-24 with a home run and an RBI in seven innings this season.
Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Sandoval
- The Angels are sending Sandoval (7-13) to the mound to make his 28th start of the season. He is 7-13 with a 4.64 ERA and 126 strikeouts through 141 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.64, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season. Opposing batters have a .262 batting average against him.
- Sandoval is trying to pick up his ninth quality start of the year.
- Sandoval is seeking his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 innings per start.
- He has had two appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Patrick Sandoval vs. Rangers
- He will face a Rangers offense that ranks third in the league with 860 total runs scored while batting .266 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .457 slugging percentage (second in MLB action) and has hit a total of 223 home runs (fourth in the league).
- In 2 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Rangers this season, Sandoval has a 13.5 ERA and a 3.75 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .364.
