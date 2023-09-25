The Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels will meet on Monday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, at 9:38 PM ET, with Corey Seager and Randal Grichuk among those expected to produce at the plate.

Rangers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank fourth in baseball with 223 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas is second in MLB, slugging .457.

The Rangers' .266 batting average is second-best in MLB.

Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (860 total, 5.5 per game).

The Rangers' .339 on-base percentage is second-best in MLB.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 16th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Texas has a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers average baseball's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.277).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jon Gray (8-8 with a 4.04 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 151 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 29th of the season.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw 2 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Gray has collected 11 quality starts this year.

Gray enters the game with 21 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has had four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/19/2023 Red Sox W 6-4 Home Nathan Eovaldi Tanner Houck 9/20/2023 Red Sox W 15-5 Home Jon Gray Brayan Bello 9/22/2023 Mariners W 8-5 Home Dane Dunning Bryce Miller 9/23/2023 Mariners W 2-0 Home Jordan Montgomery Logan Gilbert 9/24/2023 Mariners W 9-8 Home Nathan Eovaldi Bryan Woo 9/25/2023 Angels - Away Jon Gray Patrick Sandoval 9/26/2023 Angels - Away Jon Gray Reid Detmers 9/27/2023 Angels - Away Dane Dunning Griffin Canning 9/28/2023 Mariners - Away Jordan Montgomery Logan Gilbert 9/29/2023 Mariners - Away Nathan Eovaldi Bryan Woo 9/30/2023 Mariners - Away - Luis Castillo

