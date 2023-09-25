Justin Verlander will take the mound for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros' 215 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.

Houston ranks sixth in the majors with a .437 team slugging percentage.

The Astros rank fourth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.

Houston has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 801.

The Astros have an OBP of .332 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Astros are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking third with an average of 7.6 strikeouts per game.

Houston averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-most in the majors.

Houston has pitched to a 4.01 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

The Astros rank 15th in MLB with a combined 1.283 WHIP this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Verlander (11-8) will take the mound for the Astros, his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

In 25 starts this season, he's earned 13 quality starts.

Verlander will look to pitch five or more innings for the 19th start in a row.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/19/2023 Orioles L 9-5 Home Hunter Brown Kyle Gibson 9/20/2023 Orioles W 2-1 Home Cristian Javier Kyle Bradish 9/22/2023 Royals L 7-5 Home Framber Valdez Cole Ragans 9/23/2023 Royals L 3-2 Home J.P. France Jordan Lyles 9/24/2023 Royals L 6-5 Home Hunter Brown Steven Cruz 9/25/2023 Mariners - Away Justin Verlander Luis Castillo 9/26/2023 Mariners - Away Cristian Javier George Kirby 9/27/2023 Mariners - Away Framber Valdez Bryce Miller 9/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Away J.P. France Zac Gallen 9/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Hunter Brown Merrill Kelly 10/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Justin Verlander Zach Davies

