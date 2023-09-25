Monday's game features the Seattle Mariners (84-71) and the Houston Astros (85-71) squaring off at T-Mobile Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on September 25.

The probable pitchers are Luis Castillo (14-7) for the Mariners and Justin Verlander (11-8) for the Astros.

Astros vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
  • How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mariners

  • Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

  • The Astros have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and won that game.
  • In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Astros' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in two of those contests).
  • The Astros have won in 22, or 62.9%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • This season, Houston has come away with a win 13 times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.
  • Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.1 runs per game (801 total).
  • The Astros have pitched to a 4.01 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 19 Orioles L 9-5 Hunter Brown vs Kyle Gibson
September 20 Orioles W 2-1 Cristian Javier vs Kyle Bradish
September 22 Royals L 7-5 Framber Valdez vs Cole Ragans
September 23 Royals L 3-2 J.P. France vs Jordan Lyles
September 24 Royals L 6-5 Hunter Brown vs Steven Cruz
September 25 @ Mariners - Justin Verlander vs Luis Castillo
September 26 @ Mariners - Cristian Javier vs George Kirby
September 27 @ Mariners - Framber Valdez vs Bryce Miller
September 29 @ Diamondbacks - J.P. France vs Zac Gallen
September 30 @ Diamondbacks - Hunter Brown vs Merrill Kelly
October 1 @ Diamondbacks - Justin Verlander vs Zach Davies

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.