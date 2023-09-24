As they try to secure the series sweep, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (86-68) will clash with Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (84-70) at Globe Life Field on Sunday, September 24. First pitch is set for 2:35 PM ET.

The Mariners are +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Rangers (-125). The over/under for the contest is listed at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (11-4, 3.05 ERA) vs Bryan Woo - SEA (4-4, 3.90 ERA)

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 103 times this season and won 61, or 59.2%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Rangers have a 53-35 record (winning 60.2% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Mariners have come away with 20 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Mariners have been victorious 12 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1600 7th 2nd Win AL West +350 - 3rd

