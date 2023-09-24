Cowboys vs. Cardinals Player Props & Odds – Week 3
One of the best running backs in football last year will be on display when Tony Pollard and the Dallas Cowboys visit the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 24, 2023.
Before placing a player prop wager, check out the player props for the top contributors in this contest between the Cowboys and the Cardinals.
Tony Pollard Touchdown Odds
- Pollard Odds to Score First TD: +300
- Pollard Odds to Score Anytime TD: +125
James Conner Touchdown Odds
- Conner Odds to Score First TD: +900
- Conner Odds to Score Anytime TD: +340
More Cowboys Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Brandin Cooks
|-
|-
|37.5 (-113)
|Rico Dowdle
|-
|24.5 (-113)
|-
|Jake Ferguson
|-
|-
|23.5 (-113)
|Michael Gallup
|-
|-
|24.5 (-113)
|CeeDee Lamb
|-
|-
|71.5 (-113)
|Tony Pollard
|-
|72.5 (-113)
|19.5 (-113)
|Dak Prescott
|230.5 (-113)
|10.5 (-113)
|-
More Cardinals Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Zach Ertz
|-
|-
|30.5 (-113)
|James Conner
|-
|55.5 (-113)
|15.5 (-113)
|Joshua Dobbs
|181.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Marquise Brown
|-
|-
|43.5 (-113)
|Rondale Moore
|-
|-
|23.5 (-113)
|Michael Wilson
|-
|-
|23.5 (-113)
