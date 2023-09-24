A victory by the Dallas Cowboys over the Arizona Cardinals is our computer model projection for these teams' upcoming game, on Sunday, September 24 at 4:25 PM ET (at State Farm Stadium). For more information, including the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

The Cowboys surged on both sides of the ball last season, ranking fourth-best in scoring offense (27.5 points per game) and fifth-best in scoring defense (20.1 points allowed per game). Despite sporting a bottom-five scoring defense that ranked second-worst in the NFL last season (26.4 points allowed per game), the Cardinals played better offensively, ranking 21st in the NFL by averaging 20 points per game.

Cowboys vs. Cardinals Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Cowboys by 12.5) Toss Up (43) Cowboys 28, Cardinals 16

Cowboys Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cowboys' implied win probability is 88.2%.

Dallas went 9-7-0 ATS last season.

The Cowboys did not cover the spread last season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Dallas games.

The point total average for Cowboys games last season was 44.2, 1.2 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Cardinals Betting Info

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 16.0% chance to win.

Arizona covered eight times in 17 games with a spread last season.

The Cardinals did not cover the spread last year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

A total of 10 of Arizona games last year hit the over.

Last season, Cardinals games resulted in an average scoring total of 45.4, which is 2.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Cowboys vs. Cardinals 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dallas 27.5 20.1 30 19.7 24.6 20.6 Arizona 20 26.4 19.6 28.7 20.5 23.9

