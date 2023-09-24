Houston Astros (85-70) will play the Kansas City Royals (53-102) at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, September 24 at 2:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 29 steals, Kyle Tucker will be looking to pilfer his 30th stolen base of the year.

The Astros are listed as -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Royals (+200). Houston (-2.5) is the favorite on the run line. The over/under for the contest has been set at 9.5 runs.

Astros vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown - HOU (11-12, 4.93 ERA) vs Steven Cruz - KC (0-0, 4.15 ERA)

Astros vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Astros Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -250 +200 Astros (-2.5) 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Astros vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 109 games this season and won 58 (53.2%) of those contests.

The Astros have a 13-5 record (winning 72.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

Houston has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros went 2-7 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have come away with 45 wins in the 133 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have been victorious three times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 8-2 in those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +600 3rd 1st Win AL West -120 - 1st

