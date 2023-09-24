How to Watch the Astros vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 24
Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will square off against the Kansas City Royals and Edward Olivares at Minute Maid Park on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|Astros vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Royals Odds
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are seventh-best in MLB play with 214 total home runs.
- Houston's .437 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.
- The Astros have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.259).
- Houston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (796 total, 5.1 per game).
- The Astros are fourth in baseball with a .332 on-base percentage.
- Astros hitters strike out 7.6 times per game, the third-fewest strikeouts in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the majors.
- Houston has a 4.00 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros have the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.283).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Hunter Brown (11-12 with a 4.93 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 29th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Brown is trying to pick up his 12th quality start of the season.
- Brown will try to build on a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 frames per appearance).
- He has had six appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/18/2023
|Orioles
|L 8-7
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|John Means
|9/19/2023
|Orioles
|L 9-5
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Kyle Gibson
|9/20/2023
|Orioles
|W 2-1
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Kyle Bradish
|9/22/2023
|Royals
|L 7-5
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Cole Ragans
|9/23/2023
|Royals
|L 3-2
|Home
|J.P. France
|Jordan Lyles
|9/24/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Steven Cruz
|9/25/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Luis Castillo
|9/26/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|George Kirby
|9/27/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Bryce Miller
|9/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Zach Davies
|9/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.