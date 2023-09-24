Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will square off against the Kansas City Royals and Edward Olivares at Minute Maid Park on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are seventh-best in MLB play with 214 total home runs.

Houston's .437 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.

The Astros have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.259).

Houston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (796 total, 5.1 per game).

The Astros are fourth in baseball with a .332 on-base percentage.

Astros hitters strike out 7.6 times per game, the third-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the majors.

Houston has a 4.00 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros have the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.283).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Hunter Brown (11-12 with a 4.93 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 29th of the season.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up six hits.

Brown is trying to pick up his 12th quality start of the season.

Brown will try to build on a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 frames per appearance).

He has had six appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/18/2023 Orioles L 8-7 Home Justin Verlander John Means 9/19/2023 Orioles L 9-5 Home Hunter Brown Kyle Gibson 9/20/2023 Orioles W 2-1 Home Cristian Javier Kyle Bradish 9/22/2023 Royals L 7-5 Home Framber Valdez Cole Ragans 9/23/2023 Royals L 3-2 Home J.P. France Jordan Lyles 9/24/2023 Royals - Home Hunter Brown Steven Cruz 9/25/2023 Mariners - Away Justin Verlander Luis Castillo 9/26/2023 Mariners - Away Cristian Javier George Kirby 9/27/2023 Mariners - Away Framber Valdez Bryce Miller 9/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Away J.P. France Zach Davies 9/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - -

