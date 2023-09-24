The Houston Astros versus Kansas City Royals game on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Jose Altuve and Bobby Witt Jr..

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -250, while the underdog Royals have +200 odds to win. The total for the matchup is set at 9.5 runs.

Astros vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023

2:10 PM ET

Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -250 +200 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Astros and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Astros are 1-2-0 against the spread.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have a 58-51 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 53.2% of those games).

Houston has gone 13-5 (winning 72.2% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Astros a 71.4% chance to win.

Houston has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 155 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 81 of those games (81-71-3).

The Astros have a 9-11-0 record ATS this season (covering 45% of the time).

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-41 46-29 29-21 53-49 55-49 27-21

