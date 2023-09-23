The UTSA Roadrunners (1-2) will look to upset the No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Neyland Stadium. The Volunteers are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 20.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 57.5 points.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. UTSA matchup.

UTSA vs. Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network

Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

UTSA vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 4 Odds

UTSA vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

UTSA is winless against the spread this year (0-3-0).

Tennessee has covered once in two chances against the spread this season.

The Volunteers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.

