The No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers (2-1) host the UTSA Roadrunners (1-2) at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Tennessee is averaging 31.7 points per game on offense, which ranks them 58th in the FBS. On defense, the defense ranks 43rd, allowing 18.3 points per game. UTSA is accumulating 21.0 points per contest on offense this season (107th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 22.3 points per contest (66th-ranked) on defense.

UTSA vs. Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

UTSA vs. Tennessee Key Statistics

UTSA Tennessee 383.0 (79th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 447.3 (53rd) 339.3 (62nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.3 (34th) 162.3 (66th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 205.0 (25th) 220.7 (81st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 242.3 (63rd) 5 (77th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (31st) 0 (128th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (107th)

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has racked up 423 yards (141.0 ypg) while completing 60.3% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 60 yards .

Kevorian Barnes has rushed for 245 yards on 51 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Robert Henry has racked up 90 yards on 14 carries with one touchdown.

Joshua Cephus' 245 receiving yards (81.7 yards per game) are a team high. He has 23 catches on 34 targets with two touchdowns.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has 10 receptions (on 18 targets) for a total of 140 yards (46.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Devin McCuin's four catches (on seven targets) have netted him 91 yards (30.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has racked up 716 yards (238.7 ypg) on 62-of-97 passing with six touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 46 rushing yards (15.3 ypg) on 17 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Jaylen Wright has carried the ball 41 times for a team-high 296 yards on the ground. He's also tacked on nine catches for 47 yards (15.7 per game).

This season, Jabari Small has carried the ball 33 times for 197 yards (65.7 per game).

Bru McCoy's 166 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 21 times and has totaled 12 catches and one touchdown.

Ramel Keyton has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 157 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Squirrel White's 13 catches have turned into 143 yards.

