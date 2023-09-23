In the contest between the Tennessee Volunteers and UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday, September 23 at 4:00 PM, our projection model expects the Volunteers to emerge victorious. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

UTSA vs. Tennessee Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UTSA (+21.5) Under (59.5) Tennessee 26, UTSA 22

Week 4 AAC Predictions

UTSA Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 11.1% chance of a victory for the Roadrunners.

The Roadrunners are winless against the spread so far this year in three games with a set total.

One of the Roadrunners' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

The average point total for the UTSA this year is 3.7 points less than this game's over/under.

Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

The Volunteers have an implied moneyline win probability of 93.3% in this matchup.

The Volunteers have one win against the spread this season.

Tennessee is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 21.5-point favorites.

The Volunteers have had one game (out of two) hit the over this season.

The over/under in this game is 59.5 points, 3.5 higher than the average total in Tennessee games this season.

Roadrunners vs. Volunteers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee 31.7 18.3 30 13 16 29 UTSA 21 22.3 24.5 25 14 17

