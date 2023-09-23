The UNLV Rebels (2-1) hit the road to match up against the UTEP Miners (1-3) at the Sun Bowl Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

From an offensive standpoint, UNLV ranks 65th in the FBS with 30.3 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 96th in points allowed (440.3 points allowed per contest). In terms of total offense, UTEP ranks 86th in the FBS (359.5 total yards per game) and 90th defensively (379.5 total yards allowed per game).

UTEP vs. UNLV Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

UTEP vs. UNLV Key Statistics

UTEP UNLV 359.5 (36th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347 (97th) 379.5 (115th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 440.3 (104th) 159.5 (69th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 157 (70th) 200 (96th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 190 (106th) 7 (113th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (60th) 2 (107th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (26th)

UTEP Stats Leaders

Gavin Hardison has recored 722 passing yards, or 180.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 60.2% of his passes and has thrown four touchdowns with four interceptions.

Deion Hankins is his team's leading rusher with 55 carries for 289 yards, or 72.3 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Torrance Burgess Jr. has run for 199 yards across 37 attempts, scoring one touchdown. He's chipped in with five catches for 87 yards.

Tyrin Smith paces his squad with 191 receiving yards on 19 catches with one touchdown.

Kelly Akharaiyi has collected 161 receiving yards (40.3 yards per game) and one touchdown on 10 receptions.

Jeremiah Ballard's 15 targets have resulted in 10 catches for 158 yards.

UNLV Stats Leaders

Jayden Maiava has thrown for 369 yards (123 ypg) to lead UNLV, completing 60.9% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass compared to one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 55 rushing yards on 11 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Vincent Davis has carried the ball 14 times for a team-high 114 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

Jai'Den Thomas has carried the ball 26 times for 111 yards (37 per game) and three touchdowns.

Ricky White has hauled in 16 receptions for 201 yards (67 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Jacob De Jesus has reeled in 12 passes while averaging 52.7 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Senika McKie has hauled in seven catches for 55 yards, an average of 18.3 yards per game.

