Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 23, when the West Virginia Mountaineers and Texas Tech Red Raiders square off at 3:30 PM? Our projection system sides with the Mountaineers. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction West Virginia (+5.5) Under (55.5) West Virginia 28, Texas Tech 25

Week 4 Big 12 Predictions

Texas Tech Betting Info (2023)

The Red Raiders have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this game.

The Red Raiders are winless against the spread this year.

Texas Tech has not covered the spread when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites (0-1).

One of the Red Raiders' two games this season has gone over the point total.

Texas Tech games have had an average of 59.5 points this season, 4.0 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

West Virginia Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 35.7% chance of a victory for the Mountaineers.

The Mountaineers is 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

West Virginia is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

Out of theMountaineers' two games with a set total, two have hit the over (100%).

The average over/under in West Virginia games this year is 3.5 fewer points than the point total of 55.5 for this outing.

Red Raiders vs. Mountaineers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas Tech 34.7 25.3 35.5 20.5 33.0 35.0 West Virginia 29.3 20.3 36.5 11.5 15.0 38.0

