Big 12 opponents meet when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-2) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Texas Tech is totaling 34.7 points per game on offense this year (45th in the FBS), and is giving up 25.3 points per game (81st) on the other side of the ball. From an offensive standpoint, West Virginia is accumulating 379.3 total yards per contest (77th-ranked). It ranks 44th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (307.7 total yards allowed per game).

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Key Statistics

Texas Tech West Virginia 434.3 (60th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.3 (83rd) 378 (84th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 307.7 (42nd) 162.7 (65th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.3 (29th) 271.7 (39th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 179 (111th) 6 (95th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (31st) 5 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (47th)

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Tyler Shough has thrown for 743 yards, completing 60.7% of his passes and tossing seven touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 137 yards (45.7 ypg) on 44 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Tahj Brooks has 263 rushing yards on 36 carries with one touchdown.

Jerand Bradley's 211 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 30 times and has totaled 17 receptions and two touchdowns.

Jordan Brown has caught eight passes for 124 yards (41.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Myles Price has a total of 118 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 12 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has compiled 402 yards (134 yards per game) while completing 55.3% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes this season. He's also run for 105 yards with one touchdown.

CJ Donaldson is his team's leading rusher with 49 carries for 239 yards, or 79.7 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Jahiem White has taken 12 carries and totaled 110 yards with one touchdown.

Hudson Clement's 187 receiving yards (62.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has six receptions on nine targets with three touchdowns.

Kole Taylor has caught eight passes and compiled 107 receiving yards (35.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Devin Carter's seven grabs (on nine targets) have netted him 105 yards (35 ypg).

