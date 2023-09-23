The Nevada Wolf Pack (0-3) will look to upset the Texas State Bobcats (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. The Bobcats are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 17.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 59.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas State vs. Nevada matchup.

Texas State vs. Nevada Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas State vs. Nevada Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas State Moneyline Nevada Moneyline BetMGM Texas State (-17.5) 59.5 -900 +575 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas State (-17.5) 59.5 -900 +590 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Texas State vs. Nevada Betting Trends

Texas State has covered twice in two matchups with a spread this season.

Nevada has covered once in two matchups with a spread this year.

The Wolf Pack have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 17.5-point underdogs.

Texas State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Sun Belt +1100 Bet $100 to win $1100

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.