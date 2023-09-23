When the Nevada Wolf Pack play the Texas State Bobcats at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, our projection system predicts the Wolf Pack will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Texas State vs. Nevada Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Nevada (+17.5) Toss Up (59.5) Nevada 31, Texas State 30

Texas State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bobcats have an implied win probability of 90.0%.

The Bobcats are unbeaten against the spread this season.

The Bobcats have had one game (out of two) go over the total this year.

The point total average for Texas State games this season is 62.8, 3.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Nevada Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 14.8% chance of a victory for the Wolf Pack.

The Wolf Pack is 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

Nevada is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 17.5 points or more this year.

One of the Wolf Pack's two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).

The average over/under for Nevada games this season is 1.5 more points than the point total of 59.5 for this outing.

Bobcats vs. Wolf Pack 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas State 44 28.3 77 34 27.5 25.5 Nevada 14.7 43.3 15 32 14 66

