The Auburn Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies square off in one of many compelling NCAA football matchups on the schedule in Week 4 that should be of interest to fans in Texas.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Texas on TV This Week

SMU Mustangs at TCU Horned Frogs

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Amon G. Carter Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: TCU (-7)

Auburn Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Kyle Field

Kyle Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Texas A&M (-8.5)

Texas Southern Tigers at Grambling Tigers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium

Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Old Dominion Monarchs

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Texas Tech Red Raiders at West Virginia Mountaineers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Texas Tech (-5.5)

UTSA Roadrunners at No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Neyland Stadium

Neyland Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Tennessee (-23.5)

Rice Owls at South Florida Bulls

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Rice (-2.5)

Houston Christian Huskies at SE Louisiana Lions

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Strawberry Stadium

Strawberry Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Nevada Wolf Pack at Texas State Bobcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Texas State (-17.5)

Abilene Christian Wildcats at Central Arkansas Bears

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: First Security Field at Estes Stadium

First Security Field at Estes Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Austin Peay Governors at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Homer Bryce Stadium

Homer Bryce Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Southwest Baptist Bearcats at Tarleton State Texans

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Memorial Stadium (TX)

Memorial Stadium (TX) TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

North American Stallions at Incarnate Word Cardinals

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium

Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Prairie View A&M Panthers at Alcorn State Braves

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Jack Spinks Stadium

Jack Spinks Stadium TV Channel: Braves All-Access

No. 3 Texas Longhorns at Baylor Bears

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: McLane Stadium

McLane Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Texas (-16.5)

UNLV Rebels at UTEP Miners

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Sun Bowl Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: UNLV (-1.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!