In the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and Auburn Tigers on Saturday, September 23 at 12:00 PM, our projection system expects the Aggies to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Auburn (+8.5) Over (51.5) Texas A&M 29, Auburn 28

Texas A&M Betting Info (2023)

The Aggies have a 75.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Aggies have two wins against the spread this year.

Texas A&M has a perfect 2-0 ATS record when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

Texas A&M has had two games (out of three) go over the total this year.

The over/under for this game is 51.5 points, 0.3 more than the average point total for Texas A&M games this season.

Auburn Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have a 28.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Tigers is 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

Out of Tigers three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

The average total for Auburn games this season is 4.5 more points than the point total of 51.5 for this outing.

Aggies vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas A&M 44 20.3 49.5 6.5 33 48 Auburn 39.3 12.3 52 13.5 14 10

