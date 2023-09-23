The TCU Horned Frogs (2-1) square off against the SMU Mustangs (2-1) at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

TCU owns the 57th-ranked defense this season (21.3 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on offense, ranking 25th-best with 39.7 points per game. SMU ranks 31st in the FBS with 463.3 total yards per contest, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks 13th-best by allowing just 263.3 total yards per game.

TCU vs. SMU Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

TCU vs. SMU Key Statistics

TCU SMU 515.7 (19th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 463.3 (39th) 364.7 (79th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 263.3 (12th) 213.7 (19th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.7 (59th) 302 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 295.7 (25th) 6 (98th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (32nd) 5 (46th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (123rd)

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris has been a dual threat for TCU so far this season. He has 856 passing yards, completing 67.9% of his passes and throwing six touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 146 yards (48.7 ypg) on 23 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Emani Bailey has racked up 357 yards on 56 carries while finding paydirt one time as a runner.

John Paul Richardson's 147 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 17 times and has totaled 13 catches.

Warren Thompson has hauled in 10 receptions totaling 143 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jared Wiley's 10 grabs have yielded 92 yards and one touchdown.

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has racked up 798 yards on 62.7% passing while recording nine touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

LJ Johnson Jr. has rushed 27 times for 153 yards, with one touchdown.

Jaylan Knighton has run for 140 yards across 32 attempts.

Jake Bailey leads his squad with 136 receiving yards on 13 receptions.

Jordan Hudson has five receptions (on seven targets) for a total of 109 yards (36.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Roderick Daniels Jr.'s 10 targets have resulted in five grabs for 105 yards and one touchdown.

