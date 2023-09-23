The SMU Mustangs (2-1) visit the TCU Horned Frogs (2-1) at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

On offense, TCU has been a top-25 unit, ranking 25th-best in the FBS by averaging 39.7 points per game. The Horned Frogs rank 57th on defense (21.3 points allowed per game). SMU's defensive unit has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 23rd-best in the FBS with 14 points surrendered per game. In terms of offense, it is posting 39.3 points per game, which ranks 26th.

SMU vs. TCU Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

SMU vs. TCU Key Statistics

SMU TCU 463.3 (39th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 515.7 (19th) 263.3 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.7 (79th) 167.7 (59th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.7 (19th) 295.7 (25th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 302 (23rd) 3 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (98th) 1 (123rd) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (46th)

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has put up 798 passing yards, or 266 per game, so far this season. He has completed 62.7% of his passes and has tossed nine touchdowns with two interceptions.

LJ Johnson Jr. is his team's leading rusher with 27 carries for 153 yards, or 51 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Jaylan Knighton has racked up 140 yards (on 32 carries).

Jake Bailey has racked up 136 receiving yards on 13 receptions to pace his squad so far this season.

Jordan Hudson has racked up 109 receiving yards (36.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns on five receptions.

Roderick Daniels Jr.'s five catches (on 10 targets) have netted him 105 yards (35 ypg) and one touchdown.

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris has thrown for 856 yards, completing 67.9% of his passes and recording six touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 146 yards (48.7 ypg) on 23 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Emani Bailey, has carried the ball 56 times for 357 yards (119 per game), scoring one time.

John Paul Richardson has hauled in 13 receptions for 147 yards (49 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Warren Thompson has hauled in 10 passes while averaging 47.7 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Jared Wiley has been the target of 13 passes and racked up 10 grabs for 92 yards, an average of 30.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

