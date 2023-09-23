When the Texas Rangers (85-68) and Seattle Mariners (84-69) square of at Globe Life Field on Saturday, September 23, Jordan Montgomery will get the ball for the Rangers, while the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert to the hill. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Mariners (+105). The total is 8.5 runs for the game.

Rangers vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - TEX (9-11, 3.38 ERA) vs Gilbert - SEA (13-6, 3.77 ERA)

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Mariners Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Have the urge to wager on the Rangers' matchup versus the Mariners but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Rangers (-125) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rangers to beat the Mariners with those odds, and the Rangers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.00.

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 102 times this season and won 60, or 58.8%, of those games.

The Rangers have gone 52-35 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (59.8% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Rangers played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and finished 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total eight times.

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (46.5%) in those games.

This year, the Mariners have won 12 of 25 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1600 7th 2nd Win AL West +350 - 3rd

