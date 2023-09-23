The Alcorn State Braves (1-2) and the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-2) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Jack Spinks Stadium in a clash of SWAC opponents.

Alcorn State has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this year, ranking 23rd-worst with 13.7 points per game. The defensive unit ranks 58th in the FCS (27.0 points allowed per game). Prairie View A&M has sputtering on defense, ranking 11th-worst with 484.0 total yards given up per game. It has been more productive on offense, compiling 381.3 total yards per contest (45th-ranked).

See more details below, including how to watch this game on Braves All-Access.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Prairie View A&M vs. Alcorn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Braves All-Access

Braves All-Access City: Fayette, Mississippi

Fayette, Mississippi Venue: Jack Spinks Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Prairie View A&M vs. Alcorn State Key Statistics

Prairie View A&M Alcorn State 381.3 (44th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.0 (99th) 484.0 (119th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.0 (77th) 191.0 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 185.3 (27th) 190.3 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 78.7 (126th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 1 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (32nd)

Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders

Trazon Connley has thrown for 516 yards on 54.9% passing while recording two touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Ahmad Antoine is his team's leading rusher with 43 carries for 221 yards, or 73.7 per game.

Caleb Johnson has been given 32 carries and totaled 165 yards with one touchdown.

Brian Jenkins Jr. has collected eight catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 143 (47.7 yards per game). He's been targeted eight times.

Jahquan Bloomfield has four receptions (on four targets) for a total of 98 yards (32.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Shemar Savage's five targets have resulted in four receptions for 84 yards.

Alcorn State Stats Leaders

Aaron Allen has compiled 195 yards (65.0 ypg) on 23-of-37 passing this season.

The team's top rusher, Jarveon Howard, has carried the ball 46 times for 208 yards (69.3 per game), scoring two times.

Tyler Macon has been handed the ball 10 times this year and racked up 124 yards (41.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Malik Rodgers' leads his squad with 79 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on four receptions (out of four targets).

Tevarrius Adams has put up a 37-yard season so far, reeling in four passes on zero targets.

Monterio Hunt has been the target of one pass and racked up two receptions for 32 yards, an average of 10.7 yards per contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Alcorn State or Prairie View A&M gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.