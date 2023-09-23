Our projection model predicts the Alcorn State Braves will take down the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Saturday, September 23 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Jack Spinks Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Prairie View A&M vs. Alcorn State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Alcorn State (-9.4) 50 Alcorn State 30, Prairie View A&M 20

Week 4 SWAC Predictions

Prairie View A&M Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers compiled a 6-5-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, five Panthers games went over the point total.

Alcorn State Betting Info (2022)

The Braves put together a 6-5-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, just two of Braves games hit the over.

Panthers vs. Braves 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alcorn State 13.7 27 17 3 12 39 Prairie View A&M 17.7 49.3 16 45 18.5 51.5

