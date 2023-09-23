The No. 3 Texas Longhorns (3-0) and the Baylor Bears (1-2) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at McLane Stadium in a clash of Big 12 foes.

Texas is putting up 34.0 points per game offensively this season (47th in the FBS), and is giving up 14.7 points per game (26th) on defense. In terms of points scored Baylor ranks 91st in the FBS (24.7 points per game), and it is 71st defensively (23.0 points allowed per game).

Baylor vs. Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Watch this game on Fubo City: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Baylor vs. Texas Key Statistics

Baylor Texas 418.0 (65th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409.3 (68th) 333.7 (58th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 276.3 (20th) 166.3 (63rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.3 (76th) 251.7 (56th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 260.0 (47th) 5 (77th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (3rd) 3 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (26th)

Baylor Stats Leaders

Sawyer Robertson leads Baylor with 444 yards on 28-of-62 passing with one touchdown compared to three interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 47 rushing yards (15.7 ypg) on nine carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Dominic Richardson has rushed for 156 yards on 30 carries so far this year.

Richard Reese has rushed for 117 yards on 26 carries with two touchdowns.

Ketron Jackson Jr. has racked up 168 receiving yards on 10 catches to pace his team so far this season.

Hal Presley has totaled 155 receiving yards (51.7 yards per game) on eight receptions.

Drake Dabney's eight receptions (on 13 targets) have netted him 139 yards (46.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has compiled 740 yards (246.7 ypg) on 54-of-89 passing with eight touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jonathon Brooks, has carried the ball 47 times for 273 yards (91.0 per game), scoring one time. He's also caught three passes for 46 yards and one touchdown.

This season, CJ Baxter has carried the ball 16 times for 69 yards (23.0 per game).

Xavier Worthy has hauled in 16 receptions for 221 yards (73.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has caught seven passes for 158 yards (52.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Adonai Mitchell has a total of 134 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in nine throws and scoring three touchdowns.

