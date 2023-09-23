J.P. France takes the mound for the Houston Astros on Saturday at Minute Maid Park against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The Astros are -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Royals (+180). An 8.5-run over/under has been set in this matchup.

Astros vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -225 +180 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-7.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Astros and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Astros have won one of their last three games against the spread.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won 58 of the 108 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (53.7%).

Houston has a record of 14-6 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (70% winning percentage).

The Astros have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this contest.

Houston has played in 154 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 81 times (81-70-3).

The Astros have a 9-10-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.4% of the time).

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-40 46-29 29-21 53-48 55-48 27-21

