When the Abilene Christian Wildcats play the Central Arkansas Bears at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, our projection model predicts the Wildcats will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Abilene Christian vs. Central Arkansas Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Abilene Christian (-1.5) 65 Abilene Christian 33, Central Arkansas 32

Abilene Christian Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats are winless against the spread so far this season in one game with a set total.

The Wildcats have not hit the over on a point total in one games with a set over/under.

Central Arkansas Betting Info (2022)

The Bears won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Bears games.

Wildcats vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Central Arkansas 38 26 70 2 22 38 Abilene Christian 32 18 25.5 19 45 16

