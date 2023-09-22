A pair of Big Ten teams meet when the Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) take on the Purdue Boilermakers (1-2) on Friday, September 22, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Badgers are favored by 6 points. The over/under in this contest is 54.5 points.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wisconsin vs. Purdue matchup in this article.

Wisconsin vs. Purdue Game Info

  • Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: West Lafayette, Indiana
  • Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Wisconsin vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wisconsin Moneyline Purdue Moneyline
BetMGM Wisconsin (-6) 54.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Wisconsin (-6.5) 54.5 -250 +202 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Wisconsin vs. Purdue Betting Trends

  • Wisconsin has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Badgers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point favorites.
  • Purdue has covered once in three matchups with a spread this year.

Wisconsin & Purdue 2023 Futures Odds

Wisconsin
To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000
To Win the Big Ten +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200
Purdue
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the Big Ten +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

