In Tom Green County, Texas, there are interesting high school football games on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

    • Tom Green County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Brady High School at Christoval High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Christoval, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Junction High School at Grape Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: San Angelo, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

