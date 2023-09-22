Friday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (84-68) against the Seattle Mariners (84-68) at Globe Life Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on September 22.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Dane Dunning (10-6) to the mound, while Bryce Miller (8-5) will answer the bell for the Mariners.

Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Friday, September 22, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 6, Mariners 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 101 times and won 59, or 58.4%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 51-35, a 59.3% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 841 total runs this season.

The Rangers' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule