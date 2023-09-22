Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Parker County, Texas this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

    • Parker County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Saginaw High School at Aledo High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Sherman, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Clifton High School at Millsap High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Millsap, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Glen Rose High School at Springtown High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Springtown, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Brock High School at Boyd High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Boyd, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Weatherford High School at Chisholm Trail High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 3
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

