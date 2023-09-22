Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Nueces County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Nueces County, Texas is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Nueces County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Zapata High School at Calallen High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 31
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.