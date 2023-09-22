Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Jasper County, Texas this week? We have you covered here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Johnson County
  • Bexar County
  • Dallas County
  • Collin County
  • Harris County
  • Bell County
  • Kendall County
  • Smith County
  • Tarrant County
  • Fort Bend County

    • Jasper County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Kirbyville High School at East Chambers High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Corpus Christi, TX
    • Conference: 3A - District 22
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Orangefield High School at Buna High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Buna, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.