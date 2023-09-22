The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Irion County, Texas this week, we've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Denton County
  • Collin County
  • Briscoe County
  • Lubbock County
  • Hays County
  • Harris County
  • Johnson County
  • Kent County
  • Brazoria County
  • Bexar County

    • Irion County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    TBD at Irion County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Mertzon, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.