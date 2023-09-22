Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Hockley County, Texas this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

    • Hockley County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Ropes High School at Tahoka High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Tahoka, TX
    • Conference: 2A - District 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Anton High School at Spur High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Spur, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

