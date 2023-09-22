Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hays County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Hays County, Texas this week, we've got what you need here.
Hays County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Boerne-Samuel V Champion High School at Hays High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Abilene, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lampasas High School at Wimberley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johnson High School at LC Anderson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
