Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hale County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Hale County, Texas and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Hale County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Plainview High School at Hereford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Hereford, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loop High School at Cotton Center High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Cotton Center, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Petersburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Petersburg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
