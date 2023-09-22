Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chambers County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Chambers County, Texas this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Chambers County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Kirbyville High School at East Chambers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 22
- How to Stream: Watch Here
La Porte High School at Barbers Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Allen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.