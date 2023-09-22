Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Chambers County, Texas this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

    Kirbyville High School at East Chambers High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Corpus Christi, TX
    • Conference: 3A - District 22
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    La Porte High School at Barbers Hill High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Allen, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

