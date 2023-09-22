Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Carson County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Carson County, Texas, there are attractive high school football games on the schedule this week. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Carson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Wellington High School at Panhandle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Panhandle, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mclean High School at Groom High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Groom, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
