Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Burnet County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Burnet County, Texas this week. Details on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Burnet County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Veritas Academy at Faith Academy Of Marble Falls
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Marble Falls, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.