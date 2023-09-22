Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bosque County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Bosque County, Texas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Bosque County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Meridian High School at Mart High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Mart, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clifton High School at Millsap High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Millsap, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ranger High School at Kopperl High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Kopperl, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crawford High School at Valley Mills High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Valley Mills, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mullin High School at Morgan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Morgan, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
