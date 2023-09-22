This week, there's high school football on the docket in Bastrop County, Texas. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Harris County
  • Fort Bend County
  • Bell County
  • Johnson County
  • Brazoria County
  • Austin County
  • Denton County
  • Tarrant County
  • Sherman County
  • Randall County

    • Bastrop County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Pflugerville High School at Elgin High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Elgin, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 18
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.