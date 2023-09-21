In Lubbock County, Texas, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Lubbock County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

West Plains High School at Estacado High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21

7:00 PM CT on September 21 Location: Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Frenship High School at Cleveland High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 22

6:00 PM MT on September 22 Location: Rio Rancho, NM

Rio Rancho, NM How to Stream: Watch Here

New Deal High School at Vega High School