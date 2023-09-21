Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hays County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Hays County, Texas? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Hays County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Boerne-Samuel V Champion High School at Hays High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Abilene, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Lampasas High School at Wimberley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johnson High School at LC Anderson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.