Looking for how to stream high school football games in Dallas County, Texas this week? We've got the information.

    • Dallas County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Sunset High School at W T White High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Panther Creek High School - Frisco at North Dallas High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    W H Adamson High School at South Oak Cliff High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 12
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Molina High School at R L Turner High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
    • Location: Carrollton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Richland High School at Bryan Adams High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Timberview High School at Newman Smith High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Carrollton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Coppell High School at Plano West Senior High School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Plano, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lake Highlands High School at Berkner High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Temple, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 7
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hebron High School at Marcus High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Flower Mound, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Duncanville High School at Cedar Hill High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Austin, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 11
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Bishop Lynch High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Nimitz High School at Pearce High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Richardson, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 7
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Palmer High School at Trinity Leadership School - Cedar Hill

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Cedar Hill, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Grand Prairie High School at Arlington High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Arlington, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mesquite High School at Tyler Legacy High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Tyler, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Creekview High School at Lake Dallas High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Corinth, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Legacy High School at Skyline High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bishop Dunne Catholic School at St Pius X High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ranchview High School at Celina High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Celina, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    LaVega High School - Waco at Franklin D Roosevelt High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Woodrow Wilson at Emmett J Conrad High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 11
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Community High School at Lincoln High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    H Grady Spruce High School at Justin F Kimball School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 12
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hillcrest High School at Thomas Jefferson High School - Dallas

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 11
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    L G Pinkston High School at Wilmer-Hutchins High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

