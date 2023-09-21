Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Collin County, Texas this week.

    • Collin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Panther Creek High School - Frisco at North Dallas High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    McKinney North High School at Tyler High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
    • Location: Tyler, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Prosper High School at Rock Hill High School

    • Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Prosper, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Coppell High School at Plano West Senior High School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Plano, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Plano Senior High School at Plano East Senior High School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Plano, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. John's School at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Frisco, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Princeton High School at Greenville High School

    • Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Greenville, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ranchview High School at Celina High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Celina, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Community High School at Lincoln High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Denison High School at Lovejoy High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Lucas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

