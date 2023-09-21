The September 21 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers (2-0) and New York Giants (1-1) features a showdown at the QB position, with Brock Purdy and Daniel Jones leading the way for their respective offenses. Which signal caller has the edge? We dissect all of the relevant numbers below.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

49ers vs. Giants Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Levi's Stadium

Levi's Stadium Location: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Purdy this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brock Purdy vs. Daniel Jones Matchup

Brock Purdy 2022 Stats Daniel Jones 9 Games Played 16 67.1% Completion % 67.2% 1,374 (152.7) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,205 (200.3) 13 Touchdowns 15 4 Interceptions 5 13 (1.4) Rushing Yards (Per game) 708 (44.3) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 7

Giants Defensive Stats

Last year, the Giants surrendered 21.8 points per game (17th in NFL) and 358.2 total yards per game (25th).

When it came to stopping the pass, New York gave up 3,638 passing yards last year, ranking 15th in the league. In terms of passing touchdowns allowed, it ranked ninth in the NFL with 21.

Against the run, the Giants struggled last season, with 2,451 rushing yards allowed (27th in NFL). They ranked 20th with 16 rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, New York ranked fifth in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (49.2%) and fifth in third-down efficiency allowed (35.1%).

Who comes out on top when the 49ers and the Giants square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

49ers Defensive Stats

Last year, opposing offenses struggled to score points against the 49ers' defense, which ranked first in the NFL with 16.3 points allowed per game and second in the league with 300.6 yards allowed per contest.

When it came to stopping the pass, San Francisco gave up 3,789 total passing yards (21st in NFL) and ranked 11th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.4).

Against the run, the 49ers' D was firing on all cylinders, with 1,321 rushing yards allowed last season (second-fewest in NFL).

On defense, San Francisco ranked 20th in the NFL in terms of red-zone percentage allowed, with a mark of 56.8%. It was 20th in third-down percentage allowed at 39%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.